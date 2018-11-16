Creek View Elementary in Alabaster closing at 10 a.m.

ALABASTER, AL (WBRC) -Creek View Elementary in Alabaster will close at 10 a.m. Friday due to a power problem.
According to a social media post by Alabaster City Schools, Alabama Power notified the system that they are unable to restore power until later this evening due to transformer issue.
Parents or an authorized check out person will need to pick up students as soon as possible.
Buses will not run, and after school care will not be provided. This is a school only closure. All other Alabaster City Schools will operate on a normal schedule.
