Chef Ron: Southern Style Smothered Pork Chops

Ingredients:
6 tbsp vegetable oil separated
1 lb pork chops
Kosher salt or Seasoned salt to taste
Black pepper to taste
1/2 cup all-purpose flour plus
1 tablespoon separated
1 medium sized onion diced
2 tsp minced garlic
3 cups chicken stock
1/2 cup water
2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
1/4 tsp creole seasoning
1/2 tsp hot sauce
Rice for serving
Directions:
1. Heat 4 tablespoons of oil in large pan over medium heat. Season pork chops with salt and pepper to taste.
2. Dredge pork chops lightly in ½ cup of flour then brown in skillet on both sides. Once browned, remove pork chops from skillet and drain on paper towel. Set aside.
3. Next scrape the bottom of the pan getting up all of the browned bits. Add the onion to the pan and saute' for about 5 minutes until a bit browned and tender. Add minced garlic and saute' for 1 minute.
4. Push onions and garlic to one side of the pan then add remaining 2 tablespoons of oil to skillet then sprinkle on remaining flour. Constantly stir allowing the flour to brown until it reaches a a light brown color (about 5-8 minutes) then pour in chicken stock and water and whisk together.
5. Turn heat to high to bring to a boil and season with salt and pepper. Whisk in Worcestershire sauce, creole seasoning and hot sauce then turn heat down to medium.
6. Add back in pork chops and put lid on pan for about 25-35 minutes or until sauce has thickened and coats the back of the spoon and pork chops are nice and tender..
7. Serve over rice or potatoes.
