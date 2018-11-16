Auburn gets break from tough November schedule with Liberty

Jordan-Hare Stadium before Auburn's game against Arkansas. (Source: Christina Chambers/WBRC)
By Brandon Miller | November 15, 2018 at 6:38 PM CST - Updated November 15 at 6:38 PM

AUBURN, AL (WBRC) - Auburn will finally have a chance to breath Saturday.

The Tigers' previous two games came against ranked Texas A&M and Georgia - splitting the games - and travel to top-ranked Alabama next weekend. But this weekend, Auburn faces non-conference Liberty is what should be a lopsided affair.

The Tigers will have an opportunity Saturday to work through any wrinkles before next weekend’s match-up in which they will be a heavy underdog in the Iron Bowl.

This story will be updated throughout the game.

