4 arrested after Cleburne Co. bank robbery

CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -Four men have been arrested in Georgia after a bank robbery in East Alabama.
It happened at the Small Town Bank on Highway 46 in Ranburne. That's in Cleburne County near the Georgia state line.
Police say four men came into the bank around 9:43 a.m. and two of them displayed firearms. Police say no one was hurt.
Cleburne County Deputies pursued the men into Carroll County, Georgia, where they were arrested.
Ranburne Police Chief Steve Tucker says the suspects have charges pending against them in Georgia.
