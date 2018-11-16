Area shelters implements cold weather action plan during bitterly cold nights

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s another bitterly cold night in Birmingham and area shelters are doing what they can to make sure no one has to spend the night on the street.
“There are not enough beds in Birmingham for the homeless,” said Ruth Crosby, Executive Director of First Light, an emergency shelter for women and children.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the shelter implemented its cold weather plan.
“It snowed last night, and we weren’t expecting,” Crosby said.
The light snow and dangerously low temperatures brought in more women.
“I have an overflow shelter in this room. Every night we push the tables and chairs back and pull out a mat on the floor and when it’s cold we try to squeeze more mats,” said Crosby.
There were 70 women upstairs and 24 in the overflow area.
At Jimmie Hale Mission, its shelter was also full on Wednesday and the same can be said today. There were 160 beds filled and 30 of its 50 mats also occupied.
“We don’t turn anyone away,” said Bonnie Hendrix, the Director of Advancement.
She said anytime it’s 43 degrees or below the shelter implements its cold weather action plan.
“Cold weather is going to happen. We don’t know when it’s going to happen, but we know it’s going to come around. Whether it’s November or January, so any time it’s gets cold like that we are going to open our doors wide open for anyone who needs it,” she said.
“We all do what we can. we are all here to serve the homeless and get them off the street,” said Crosby.
This time of year is typically the busiest for shelters, which puts a strain on resources. They’re always looking for help so they can get to continue to provide a warm place for those who may need it.
