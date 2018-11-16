Alabama First Dog Bear passes away

MONTGOMERY, AL (WBRC) - The Office of the Governor announced Friday afternoon that Bear, Gov. Kay Ivey’s dog, has passed away.
Bear suffered from ongoing health issues.
The 14-year-old Chow mix was adopted by Gov. Ivey in 2005 from a Montgomery veterinarian after he was hit by a car.
The Office of the Governor released the following statement:
“Bear was beloved by the entire Governor’s Staff and especially those who work at the Governor’s Mansion. School children would many times get a glimpse of Bear during tours of the home. He brought a bright spirit to the mansion.”
