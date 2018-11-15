West Alabama District Attorney Gregory Griggers involved in shooting

DEMOPOLIS, AL (WBRC) - Law enforcement officials in Demopolis are investigating a shooting involving west Alabama District Attorney Greg Griggers.
Griggers is the District Attorney in charge of Marengo, Greene, and Sumter counties.
Authorities say one person is dead, but the victim has not been identified.
No other details are currently available, but the incident happened within the last hour.
We’ll update this story with additional information as it becomes available.
