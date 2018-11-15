WBRC Gifts for Kids Salvation Army Angel Tree Launches Nov. 15

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The WBRC FOX6 Gifts for Kids Salvation Army Angel Tree will be at Brookwood Village Nov. 16 through Dec. 8 and is located upstairs in front of Books-A-Million.
The Angel Tree program is a way for people to donate Christmas gifts to foster children and children in need during the holiday season.
Stop by and pick an “Angel” tag off the tree. Each “Angel” tag represents an actual child and includes their name, clothing sizes, the wish and need for each child.
All Chick-fil-A locations in the surrounding Birmingham area are collecting toys and coats for our “Forgotten Angels” from November 16 until December 12. The toys and coats collected will be used for our Angels that get adopted, but don’t get returned. You can drop off a toy or coat at any local Chick-fil-A location to support the Forgotten Angel program.
About The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program
The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program was created in 1979 by Majors Charles and Shirley White when they worked with a Lynchburg, Virginia shopping mall to provide clothing and toys for children at Christmas time.
The program got its name because the Whites identified the wishes of local children by writing their gift needs on Hallmark greeting cards that featured pictures of angels.
Through The Salvation Army Angel Tree program, necessities and Christmas gifts are provided for disadvantaged children from infants to age 10.
Angel Trees are traditionally placed in area stores during the first part of November.
Each tree is adorned with angel tags containing a child’s age, gender, clothing size and gift wishes.
Community members select an “angel,” purchase items for that child based on the information on the tag, and then return the gifts to the store where the angel was chosen. Each year, The Salvation Army provides almost one million children across the country with Christmas joy.
