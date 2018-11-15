Schedule for Sideline - November 23, 2018 - Playoffs Week 3

By WBRC Staff | November 14, 2018 at 4:17 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 7:21 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Week 2 of the playoffs is in the books, so we’re on to week 3!

We have a big show planned with two Games of the Week, the Band of the Week, our Team of the Week, and our Coach of the Week.

And who will win our Sideline MVP helmet? It’s up for grabs as we will feature an MVP winner each week and put his name into the mix to attend our Sideline MVP banquet at the end of the season.

Here are the games we will be sending our photographers to this Friday night, November 23. We’ll see you this Friday night after The Apple Cup on WBRC FOX6!

Game of the Week 1: Mortimer Jordan at Jasper

Game of the Week 2: Thompson at Hoover

Pinson Valley at Homewood

Oxford at Clay-Chalkville

Greenville at Ramsay

Central Clay County at Etowah

Aliceville at Addison

Saks at Randolph County

Spring Garden at Pickens County

Westminster Christian at Piedmont

Deshler at Hokes Bluff

Good Hope at Oneonta

Lanett at Maplesville

Spanish Fort at Wetumpka

Ohatchee at Fyffe

American Christian at UMS Wright

Lee at Central Phenix City

