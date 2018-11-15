Schedule for Sideline - November 23, 2018 - Playoffs Week 3

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Week 2 of the playoffs is in the books, so we’re on to week 3!
We have a big show planned with two Games of the Week, the Band of the Week, our Team of the Week, and our Coach of the Week.
And who will win our Sideline MVP helmet? It’s up for grabs as we will feature an MVP winner each week and put his name into the mix to attend our Sideline MVP banquet at the end of the season.
Here are the games we will be sending our photographers to this Friday night, November 23. We’ll see you this Friday night after The Apple Cup on WBRC FOX6!
Game of the Week 1: Mortimer Jordan at Jasper
Game of the Week 2: Thompson at Hoover
Pinson Valley at Homewood
Oxford at Clay-Chalkville
Greenville at Ramsay
Central Clay County at Etowah
Aliceville at Addison
Saks at Randolph County
Spring Garden at Pickens County
Westminster Christian at Piedmont
Deshler at Hokes Bluff
Good Hope at Oneonta
Lanett at Maplesville
Spanish Fort at Wetumpka
Ohatchee at Fyffe
American Christian at UMS Wright
Lee at Central Phenix City
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.