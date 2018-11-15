Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, McKenzie Kay!
McKenzie is a senior at Ragland High School with a 3.92 GPA. She is senior class president, member of SGA, Beta Club, and on the softball team. In addition, she is a leader in the community, volunteering in activities like Toys for Tots, summer reading and tutoring. Her goal is to become a teacher, so she can help others succeed.
McKenzie, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
