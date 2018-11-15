Rece Davis: GameDay is ‘the best job in television’

“I think those things were very helpful to me. The major sports I knew, I learned hockey during my time in Michigan, so I was good there, but having to do auto racing, horse racing, and [World Cup]...I think it was more an opportunity to learn and tell stories and be able to engage in conversation with your analyst. Because anybody can go in, and the producers I work with know and even tease me about it, I hate it when they say ‘tee up’ the analyst. I always tell them, look, you can get a trained seal to come out here and ‘tee up’ the analyst. A good host is involved in the conversation, I have stuff I can do. If you just want to hand me a list of questions to ask somebody, I’m not into that. So you have to put in a lot of effort if you aren’t well versed in the sport and they ask you to do it. But I do pride myself on the fact that I was willing and hopefully able, successfully, to learn and [host] shows in sports that I was not as familiar in when I started.”