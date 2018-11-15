Officer, suspect injured in Tuscaloosa chase and shooting

By WBRC Staff | November 15, 2018 at 3:58 AM CST - Updated November 15 at 4:30 AM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police are on the scene of a shooting and a chase where an officer and a suspect were injured.

The incident started around 12:45 a.m. after the officer came in contact with a possibly stolen vehicle at the Creekwood Village Apartments. At one point, the officer fired his weapon. The driver of the vehicle then let police on a chase that ended in the 3200 block of Albright Road.

Tuscaloosa police are on the scene of a shooting and a chase where an officer and a suspect were injured. (Source: Greg Long/WBRC)
Both the officer and the suspect have been taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment.

No word on their conditions at this time.

This story is developing.

