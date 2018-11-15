Officer, suspect injured in Tuscaloosa chase and shooting

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police are on the scene of a shooting and a chase where an officer and a suspect were injured.
The incident started around 12:45 a.m. after the officer came in contact with a possibly stolen vehicle at the Creekwood Village Apartments. At one point, the officer fired his weapon. The driver of the vehicle then let police on a chase that ended in the 3200 block of Albright Road.
Both the officer and the suspect have been taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment.
No word on their conditions at this time.
This story is developing.
