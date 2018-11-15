Matt says a few light snow showers possible this morning

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are seeing a few bursts of light snow/sleet showers this morning. Most if it is very light, but we are seeing a few flakes stick on the cars and elevated spots in the Birmingham area. We aren't expecting this to stick on the roads and cause problems, but any residual water left on bridges and overpasses has the potential to ice over since temperatures are in the lower 30s (generally areas along and west of I-65 where temperatures are colder). The burst of moisture will be short lived and should be out of here by 8am.
We can finally say goodbye to the rain, and hello to drier weather! It will be one of the coldest days we've seen this season thanks to an upper level low bringing in colder air from the north. Temperatures are currently in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Very cold start to the morning. Winds will continue out of the northwest at 10-15 mph so it will continue to feel like it is in the 20s and 30s this afternoon. High temperatures only expected to climb into the lower 40s. We will start the day with clouds, but clouds are expected to decrease by this evening. Hopefully we'll see a sunset this evening as clouds move out!
First Alert: We want to give everyone a first alert for freezing temperatures returning tomorrow morning. Many locations will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will be calm, so not expecting a wind chill factor.
Next Big Thing: Warmer temperatures and sunshine! Doesn’t that sound nice? High pressure will build into the area giving us sunny conditions over the weekend. Temperatures will rebound nicely. We’ll go from the upper 50s Friday to highs in the 60s over the weekend. It’ll feel like summer compared to the temperatures we’ve seen this past week!
Looking towards Thanksgiving: Models are showing a fairly dry weather pattern setting up for us next week. Another cold front will move through our area Monday into Tuesday, but not expecting a lot of moisture with this system. We’ll likely stay dry with slightly cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the upper 50s with lows in the mid to upper 30s. No sign of really cold weather or wet weather through Thanksgiving Day.
