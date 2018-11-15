Matt says a few light snow showers possible this morning

We can finally say goodbye to the rain, and hello to drier weather! It will be one of the coldest days we've seen this season thanks to an upper level low bringing in colder air from the north. Temperatures are currently in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Very cold start to the morning. Winds will continue out of the northwest at 10-15 mph so it will continue to feel like it is in the 20s and 30s this afternoon. High temperatures only expected to climb into the lower 40s. We will start the day with clouds, but clouds are expected to decrease by this evening. Hopefully we'll see a sunset this evening as clouds move out!