Man in wheelchair shot during robbery at Smithfield housing community
By WBRC Staff | November 15, 2018 at 3:08 PM CST - Updated November 15 at 3:16 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police say a man in a wheelchair was seriously injured during a robbery and shooting at the Smithfield housing community.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon on 2nd Street North and 9th Avenue North.

Police say two men were in a scuffle when the victim was shot. He is in surgery with life-threatening injures.

The suspect is not in custody at this time.

