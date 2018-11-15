Man in wheelchair shot during robbery at Smithfield housing community

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police say a man in a wheelchair was seriously injured during a robbery and shooting at the Smithfield housing community.
The shooting happened Thursday afternoon on 2nd Street North and 9th Avenue North.
Police say two men were in a scuffle when the victim was shot. He is in surgery with life-threatening injures.
The suspect is not in custody at this time.
Please check back for details as we gather additional information.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.