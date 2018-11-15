Health department offers up new exercise recommendations

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Americans should “move more and sit less” as they go through their day. That’s the recommendations by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Like in years past, the agency is urging adults to aim for at least 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic exercise and at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise every week.
However, they are also taking a somewhat softer approach telling people that “some physical activity is better than none.”
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.