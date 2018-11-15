Gun experts say owners must properly store their firearm

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A 2-year-old baby boy lost his life to a gun accident on Wednesday. Ke’Anthony Jelks, Jr. died when family members say he found a gun and shot himself Wednesday morning. It happened in Birmingham.
According to a gun violence database, he is the 12th child to die in Alabama this year from a shooting - the fourth in our area.
Gun experts say this number shows how important it is to know how to securely store your gun. David McCullough says if you own a firearm safety has to be a top priority. “Children can be an issue and you may have trained her child not to touch the fire arms but it’s not your child you need to be worried about as the child comes over from next-door.” McCullough explains.
It is a requirement from all gun manufacturers to provide a gun lock with all guns they sell. “If you slide it through the magazine well it cannot come forward because it in the way so it cannot load a live round into the chamber so it cannot be fired.” McCullough explains.
Experts call it a safe way for owners to secure their firearm especially around children. You can even use the lock in more than one way. “If it is going to be accessible to someone who should not have their hands on it they should be using one of these or having it locked up in a gun case many of the gun cases actually have a lot of opening for you to put them all up and keep the fire arm in the case so it cannot be opened,” McCullough says.
Experts also suggest you take this case and put it in area out of a child’s reach like a closet.
“So don’t count on the safety to be a say firearm from a child,” McCullough states.
It’s smart to get into a routine of putting your gun away in the same secure and locked place right when you come home from using it. That way it becomes a habit.
