Freezing temperatures for Friday morning

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - After a quick burst of light snow showers this morning, we are finally trending dry! It is quite unusual to see snow in the month of November for Central Alabama. It is rare, but it does happen. The earliest date we’ve recorded a trace of snow was back on October 20, 1913! The last time we recorded a trace in the month of November was back on November 29, 2011. The last time we saw measurable snowfall (greater than a trace) in the month of November was back in 1950 (1″) and 1938 (0.5″).
We can finally say goodbye to the rain (and snow). It will be one of the coldest days we’ve seen this season, thanks to an upper level low bringing in colder air from the north. Temperatures will stay in the 30s for most of today. Winds will continue out of the northwest at 10-15 mph, so it will continue to feel like it is in the 20s and 30s this afternoon. High temperatures only expected to climb into the lower 40s. We continue to see a solid deck of clouds, but clouds are expected to decrease by this evening. Hopefully we’ll see a sunset this evening as clouds move out!
First Alert: We want to give everyone a first alert for freezing temperatures returning tomorrow morning. A freeze warning is in effect for tonight and expires Friday morning at 9 a.m. Many locations will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will be calm, so not expecting a wind chill factor.
Next Big Thing: Warmer temperatures and sunshine! Doesn’t that sound nice? High pressure will build into the area giving us sunny conditions over the weekend. Temperatures will rebound nicely. We’ll go from the upper 50s Friday to highs in the 60s over the weekend. It’ll feel like summer compared to the temperatures we’ve seen this past week!
Looking towards Thanksgiving: Models are showing a fairly dry weather pattern setting up for us next week. Another cold front will move through our area Monday into Tuesday, but not expecting a lot of moisture with this system. We’ll likely stay dry with slightly cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the upper 50s with lows in the mid to upper 30s. No sign of really cold weather or wet weather through Thanksgiving Day.
