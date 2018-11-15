Freezing temperatures for Friday morning

We can finally say goodbye to the rain (and snow). It will be one of the coldest days we’ve seen this season, thanks to an upper level low bringing in colder air from the north. Temperatures will stay in the 30s for most of today. Winds will continue out of the northwest at 10-15 mph, so it will continue to feel like it is in the 20s and 30s this afternoon. High temperatures only expected to climb into the lower 40s. We continue to see a solid deck of clouds, but clouds are expected to decrease by this evening. Hopefully we’ll see a sunset this evening as clouds move out!