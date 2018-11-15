Drug bust within walking distance of a school a big wake-up call for parents

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Law enforcement officials are not releasing what school this happened near just yet but it happened in west Shelby County.
Captain Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Drug Enforcement task force says despite which school it was, they said all parents need to listen up.
“We see a revolving trend culturally and on an enforcement level of this relaxed cultural perception about marijuana usage,” said Captain Hammac. "Moms and dads - you need to be aware that these are the messages that your student is receiving from their social circle.”
Marijuana, crystal meth, cocaine, illegal prescription pills, hydrocodone, and firearms - all seized within walking distance of a school.
“Put yourself in the shoes of a drug dealer. If you have a product that you are trying to sell to, especially a product that is most appealing to, a young age group - where are you going to find your customers at?” Hammac questions.
Narcotics officers say they very rarely find a drug dealer that is unarmed. “So our law enforcement want to send this message that these folks are dangerous to deal with and these are not folks you want to do business with,” Hammac explains.
Officers were able to move onto this quickly and make arrests all thanks to a tip from the community. They ask the community to continue to be vigilant and report anything suspicious.
You can see some of the images of drugs confiscated in the gallery below:
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.