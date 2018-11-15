Design firm chosen for renovations to Legacy Arena

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The BJCC board of directors took some major steps Wednesday to get the renovations of Legacy Arena kicked into high gear in addition to the brand new $174 million stadium.
The board approved Populous as the design team that will renovate the arena. The project is expected to cost $125 million. A big key pointed out Wednesday was 31% of the work will be done by minority companies.
Mayor Randall Woodfin was on hand and praised the diversity commitment.
As for the stadium, work is currently on schedule. A ground breaking could take place by the end of the year and construction should start in the spring.
The BJCC Executive Director is still asking everyone to be patient. "Obviously, there is going to be a lot of disruption in the area with bridge work going on. But a very important thing for everyone to remember and we are going to start pushing this out - the BJCC is open for business. We still have a very active 2019. While the work is going on, we are going to make sure everyone knows we are open,” said Tad Snider.
Snider said none of the events on the calendar now with the BJCC will be canceled. Their booking window is shrinking because of construction. The stadium is on an aggressive schedule to open in 2021 ahead of the World Games.
