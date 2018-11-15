Boutwell Auditorium open Thursday night for shelter

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Boutwell Auditorium is open for those seeking to stay warm in bitterly cold weather.
The shelter opens at 6 p.m. Thursday. Don Lupo with Mayor’s Assistance Office said the shelter is open for all, not only the homeless.
“The important thing is to stay warm, especially if you have children. Bring them and come here,” Lupo said.
Lupo estimates of the hundreds who come to the shelter about 20 will be those who have homes without heat.
“This is really much bigger than the homeless issue. This is for anybody who need to get out of the cold,” Lupo said.
The JCCEO will help those families who are having trouble paying their utility bills with its energy assistance program. The agency is expected to get about $4 million in federal grants funds.
“That hearing assistance for low income demand, meaning that will pay whatever the primary heating source is for that household,” said Dorothy Crosby with the JCCEO Hearing Assistance Program.
There is a big demand. The JCCEO gets about 163 requests a day during cold weather months. The average payout is about $250. The bad news the agency won’t get its funding until December.
People are advised to go to Boutwell to stay warm. Lupo said they will special areas for families to stay.
Mayor Randall Woodfin also ordered city hall open for up to a hundred to use the building basement just in case Boutwell Auditorium was not available.
At a recent meeting with folks that live in Jefferson County, many realized Birmingham needed help providing shelter for the homeless.
“We had people ask if they could be a warming station. Transportation is a problem. How do you move 200, 300 people out of the city center,” Lupo said.
Lupo expects other government entities to provide some form of assistance in the future for the problem.
