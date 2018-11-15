B’ham area ordering food out in new way

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A lot of people want to order food out while staying in - and not just a pizza.
But new apps are springing up in the area and allow just that.
Miami Fusion Cafe has been opened a year and a half in downtown Birmingham. The Caribbean restaurant has been using DoorDash, GrubHub, Waitr and UberEats.
“Because we don’t actually have a delivery service, it actually offers our services to the public and consumer,” said Samantha Delgado with Miami Fusion Cafe.
Delgado estimates this makes up 10-15 percent of their business.
Kenny Capshaw of Huntsville uses the GrubSouth app.
“If I got my kids I don’t want to go out, I have my phone. Boom - I get ordered,” Capshaw said.
Capshaw said the service exposes him to more restaurant he would have never entered. Delgado said the service will not replace the restaurant industry.
