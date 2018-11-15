Band director running to New Orleans to help raise funds

ROANOKE, AL (WBRC) - Handley High School’s band has been invited to perform at the 2019 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, but unfortunately not everyone has the money to make the trip.
The band has participated in several fundraisers, but they are still short on their $10,000 fundraising goal.
Director of Bands, Matthew Goodman, decided to make a run for it. He took to the pavement and is running the 415 mile journey from Roanoke to New Orleans to raise money.
Goodman says he got the idea from his favorite movie Forrest Gump. Although he is only used to running about 5 miles a day, he says thinking about his students and his faith that God will provide for them keeps him going.
"One thing that motivates me is the random text messages from parents and kids, they're rooting for me and it's like a breath of fresh air and I'm able to keep pushing on," Goodman says.
You can help the Handley High School Band make the trip to the 2019 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans by donating at this Go Fund Me site.
They plan to leave December 29.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.