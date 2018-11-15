Alabama faces The Citadel for final Iron Bowl tune-up

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Alabama will have a chance Saturday to work through any possible wrinkles with the Iron Bowl looming next week.
The top-ranked Crimson Tide have faced little to no adversity this season - and it won’t start with The Citadel.
According to ESPN’s FPI, Alabama has a 99.9 percent chance of defeating The Citadel. So, yes, there is a chance of an upset.
The Crimson Tide enter the game 10-0 and having already clinched the SEC West championship.
This story will be updated throughout the game.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.