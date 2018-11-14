19-year-old shot in Center Point Wednesday morning, search underway for shooter

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that wounded a 19-year-old man in Center Point.
Deputies were called to a shooting in the 1800 block of Martinique Drive around 7 a.m. Wednesday. A caller reported hearing two gunshots and then seeing a man with a gun in some bushes near the apartments.
Deputies found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies are currently searching the area for the shooter. The motive is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
