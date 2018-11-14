Where to watch AHSAA Super 7 Playoffs: Hewitt-Trussville vs. Thompson

Where to watch AHSAA Super 7 Playoffs: Hewitt-Trussville vs. Thompson
By Sebastian Posey | November 14, 2018 at 1:35 PM CST - Updated November 14 at 4:35 PM

(WBRC) - Hewitt-Trussville Huskies vs. Thompson Warriors: Round 2

The stakes couldn’t be higher for the rematch to one of the greatest high school football games played in the state of Alabama. The winner goes to the 7A Final Four.

In their first meeting, Alabama commit, Paul Tyson, led Hewitt to a 28-0 start against the Warriors. But Tyson’s future teammate, Taulia Tagovailoa, brought Thompson roaring back to win 63-49.

112 total points scored | 1200+ combined yards gained

Imagine what will happen with championship aspirations on the line!

You’ll be able to see for yourself as WBRC will be airing the game on Bounce TV.

What: AHSAA Super 7 7A Quarterfinals - Hewitt-Trussville vs. Thompson

Where: Alabaster, Ala.

When: 7:00 pm

Channel: Bounce TV

List of Bounce 6.2 providers*:

CableOne – Channel 41

Alexandria, Anniston, Calhoun County, Fort McClellan, Hobson City, Jacksonville, Munford, Ohatchee, Oxford, Talladega County, Weaver

Comcast – Channel 220

Ashville, Attalla, Gadsden, Rainbow City, Tuscaloosa

Northland Cable – Channel 117

Aliceville, Carrollton, Gordo, Kennedy, Millport, Reform

OTELCO – Channel 85

Blount County, Cleveland, Oneonta, Snead

Spectrum TV

Formerly Bright House Networks – Channels 226 or 363

Birmingham, Bessemer

Formerly Charter Communications – Channels 192 or 6.2

Centre, Birmingham Metro, Blountsville, Chilton County, Curry, Cullman, Etowah, Jasper, Northport, Piedmont, Talladega.

USA Communications – Channel 274

Lincoln, Margaret, Odenville, Pell City, Riverside

West Alabama Cable TV – Channel 71

Fayette, Hamilton, Winfield

The following cable/satellite television providers have chosen not to carry Bounce TV WBRC 6.2: AT&T U-Verse, Directv, Dish Network, and Zito Media

You can also watch Bounce 6.2 over the air with an antenna, which is available at most electronic stores.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.