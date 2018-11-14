Where to watch AHSAA Super 7 Playoffs: Hewitt-Trussville vs. Thompson

(WBRC) - Hewitt-Trussville Huskies vs. Thompson Warriors: Round 2
The stakes couldn’t be higher for the rematch to one of the greatest high school football games played in the state of Alabama. The winner goes to the 7A Final Four.
In their first meeting, Alabama commit, Paul Tyson, led Hewitt to a 28-0 start against the Warriors. But Tyson’s future teammate, Taulia Tagovailoa, brought Thompson roaring back to win 63-49.
112 total points scored | 1200+ combined yards gained
Imagine what will happen with championship aspirations on the line!
You’ll be able to see for yourself as WBRC will be airing the game on Bounce TV.
What: AHSAA Super 7 7A Quarterfinals - Hewitt-Trussville vs. Thompson
Where: Alabaster, Ala.
When: 7:00 pm
Channel: Bounce TV
CableOne – Channel 41
Alexandria, Anniston, Calhoun County, Fort McClellan, Hobson City, Jacksonville, Munford, Ohatchee, Oxford, Talladega County, Weaver
Comcast – Channel 220
Ashville, Attalla, Gadsden, Rainbow City, Tuscaloosa
Northland Cable – Channel 117
Aliceville, Carrollton, Gordo, Kennedy, Millport, Reform
OTELCO – Channel 85
Blount County, Cleveland, Oneonta, Snead
Spectrum TV
Formerly Bright House Networks – Channels 226 or 363
Birmingham, Bessemer
Formerly Charter Communications – Channels 192 or 6.2
Centre, Birmingham Metro, Blountsville, Chilton County, Curry, Cullman, Etowah, Jasper, Northport, Piedmont, Talladega.
USA Communications – Channel 274
Lincoln, Margaret, Odenville, Pell City, Riverside
West Alabama Cable TV – Channel 71
Fayette, Hamilton, Winfield
The following cable/satellite television providers have chosen not to carry Bounce TV WBRC 6.2: AT&T U-Verse, Directv, Dish Network, and Zito Media
You can also watch Bounce 6.2 over the air with an antenna, which is available at most electronic stores.
