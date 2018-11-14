Where to find holiday travel deals

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - WBRC stopped by Triple A Alabama’s office in Tuscaloosa today to discuss holiday travel deals.
Travel agents say travelers are looking to save money when it comes to flights. Instead of arriving and departing a week apart, try a combination of different days.
That’s because the costs of flights can vary from day to day. So instead of arriving Monday and departing the following Monday, try Sunday to Monday or Monday to Wednesday.
Demand can vary depending on the day resulting in lower prices for some flights on some days. They also say some theme parks have deals specifically for this time of year.
“A lot of people like going to Disney World and Universal Studios in November and December because they have some specials. Halloween is a big thing for those places. They have a lot of things going on in December as well,” Triple A Alabama spokesman Clay Ingram explained.
Travel agents believe the earlier you plan ahead the more money you could save. One thing you could consider is traveling on the day of the holiday because there’s less demand than on the days before and after.
