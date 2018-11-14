Video: Mississippi basketball coach uses sign language in pep talk to deaf team

FLOWOOD, MS (RNN/CNN) - A heart-warming video is getting attention for all the right reasons.
The clip shows basketball players from the Mississippi School for The Deaf receiving a pep talk from one of their coaches toward the end of a Nov. 8 game.
Kenny Griffis shared the video on his Twitter account.
“This coach was remarkable. Just before this, the coach had a conversation with his best player that was the best coaching communication I’d ever seen,” Griffis tweeted.
Bulldogs coach Sekoe White passionately communicated to the team in American Sign Language during a timeout, as they tried to mount a comeback against Jackson Preparatory School.
The Bulldogs fell just short, losing 49-40. But it goes to show how teamwork can make a difference.
Since it was posted last week, the clip has spread around the world.
As of early Wednesday morning, it had been viewed 970,000 times, retweeted 10,000 times and had nearly 46,000 likes.
