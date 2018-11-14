UA vs. Auburn blood drive competition

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - You get a chance to participate in an Alabama vs Auburn blood drive. It’s a competition, with the goal to help save lives.
The University of Alabama is holding a blood drive Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ferguson Student Center. The American Red Cross needs your help with blood donations, especially at this time of year.
Representatives said with the holidays coming and more people going out of town, now is the perfect time to give to avoid a shortage. Auburn university is also hosting a blood drive during the same time as the UA.
“Especially when you put Auburn in front of everything, people are so much more willing to donate blood and take time out of their day. I think this is one way to get everyone involved and excited about helping their community and you know also beating Auburn,” said Myah Pickens, an intern with the American Red Cross.
Each school wants to collect the most pints of blood for hospital patients in need and win bragging rights.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.