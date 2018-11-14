Tuscaloosa woman hopes The Giving Pantry will help homeless and others in need

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Tiffany Harris asked her dad to build a pantry so it can be stocked with items to help the homeless in Tuscaloosa County.
It’s located at the intersection of Interstate Drive and JVC Road in Cottondale. It’s been there since Monday.
Harris got the idea from a recent Facebook post and decided to do something similar in the Cottondale area. The Giving Pantry is stocked with food and clothing.
It’s near a camp for the homeless in a heavily wooded area. Harris wants more than just the homeless to get what they need from the pantry.
“Anyone in Tuscaloosa County that’s hungry, this is not just for the homeless. I want to make that clear, it’s for anyone. So if you’re a single mom or a single dad, you’re just down on your luck. Just come and get what you need,” Harris explained.
Besides non perishable items, she said there’s a need for shoes, socks, clothing and camping gear for homeless men and women who are living in tent cities in the Tuscaloosa area.
