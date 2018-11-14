Rep. Gary Palmer elected to House leadership role

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Alabama) was elected Wednesday to a leadership position in the House Republican Caucus.
Palmer will serve as Republican Policy Committee Chair in the 116th Congress, working under newly-elected House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-California).
“I appreciate the faith that my colleagues have placed in me and am grateful for their support,” Palmer said in a press release from his office. “Throughout my career, I have focused on being a problem solver and developing and promoting sound policies, so I feel like I’m uniquely prepared for this role. I look forward to working with my colleagues as we continue advancing and promoting ideas supported by the American people.”
