1 arrested, others wanted in Tuscaloosa attempted murder and robbery

By Ugochi Iloka | November 14, 2018 at 8:18 AM CST - Updated November 14 at 8:30 AM

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - One man has been arrested in Tuscaloosa for shooting of a man as he sat in a driveway. But, he was not alone and now police need your help finding the other suspects.

Diamante Robinson, 23, was charged with attempted murder and first-degree robbery.

Investigators said the 36-year-old man shot is still in critical condition and although one of his shooters was arrested, the other one is still on the loose and considered very dangerous.

Authorities said both suspects approached the victim while he was sitting in his car in a driveway at a friend’s house.

Investigators said they pulled out their guns robbed him and shot him several times during the course of it. The video clip shows the suspects being picked up in a red get away car at an apartment complex near by after fleeing on foot.

If you recognize anyone in the video, please call Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690 or CrimeStoppers.

