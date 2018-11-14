New members of Jefferson County Commission sworn in

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s a new day for the Jefferson County Commission. Commissioners were sworn in for a four year term of office Wednesday.
The group included Commissioners Jimmie Stephens and Joe Knight. They admit there will be differences of opinions. The new commission includes two former Birmingham City Council members Sheila Tyson and Lashunda Scales and former Vestavia Hills city councilor Steve Ammons.
It was a packed house at the Jefferson County Courthouse as all five commissioners were sworn in. The group was congratulated by family and friends.
Scales of District 1 has her eyes on tackling sewer rates which have been hard on some low income ratepayers. Tyson of District 2 wants to help improve healthcare at Cooper Green Mercy Health services. Ammons wants to bring more jobs to the area.
“I’m looking at creating a type of fund that can assist our ratepayers who qualify. We are also looking at how we can eliminate the financial debt altogether,” Scales said.
“We need a healthcare authority. I don’t think any one of the five commissioners have a degree in running a hospital or running a clinic,” Tyson said.
“It’s community development, economic development, workforce development. Work together to create the quality of life we want for our citizens,” Ammons said.
Commissioner Stephens expects the new commission will disagree but will find common ground. The new commission met this afternoon to organize.
Stephens was elected president again and Scales Pro-Tem. Scales will oversee sewers, Tyson will oversee Cooper Green, and Ammons economic development.
