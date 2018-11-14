Get ready for another cold rain Wednesday

First Alert: Cold air will move in behind the rain and a freeze warning has been issued along and west of I-65 for tonight. It is set to expire Thursday morning at 10AM. Temperatures could dip down into the lower 30s. There’s a chance that some wrap around moisture could produce a few flurries in Northwest Alabama, but there won’t be enough moisture to create any problems. Also note that the ground will be wet after the rain today, so there could be some patchy ice in a few spots if temperatures dip into the lower 30s Thursday morning. Most of the roads will be fine, but we can’t completely rule it out in a few isolated areas.