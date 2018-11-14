Get ready for another cold rain Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! It is a chilly start to the day with many locations in the 30s. Moisture from the south will begin to move into Central Alabama this morning. Rain will be likely across our area during most of the day. We could see another inch of rain by the end of the day. Temperatures will remain chilly. We could see a few spots warm up into the upper 40s east of I-65. If you live west of I-65, temperatures will likely stay in the low to mid 40s and drop into the 30s during the late afternoon/evening hours. Bundle up. Going to feel like a dreary, wet winter day.
First Alert: Cold air will move in behind the rain and a freeze warning has been issued along and west of I-65 for tonight. It is set to expire Thursday morning at 10AM. Temperatures could dip down into the lower 30s. There’s a chance that some wrap around moisture could produce a few flurries in Northwest Alabama, but there won’t be enough moisture to create any problems. Also note that the ground will be wet after the rain today, so there could be some patchy ice in a few spots if temperatures dip into the lower 30s Thursday morning. Most of the roads will be fine, but we can’t completely rule it out in a few isolated areas.
Thursday: Cold air will continue to move into Central Alabama. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky with a breezy west wind at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will struggle to warm into the lower 40s. It will feel like the heart of winter tomorrow. Good news? We could see a sunset as clouds slowly decrease late in the day. Wouldn’t that be nice?
Freeze Likely Friday Morning: Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Most locations will see freezing temperatures. Protect your plants and bring your pets inside (Hopefully they have been inside this week!)
Weekend Forecast: Sunshine will finally return Friday into the weekend. We will also warm up nicely into the 50s Friday and into the 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Weekend is shaping up to be beautiful.
Next Rain Maker: First half of next week is looking quiet. Rain chances look to increase around Thanksgiving. Still very far away, so things can change.
Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather app to track the rain on radar and to receive weather notifications should a watch or warning be issued. Stay dry and warm today-
