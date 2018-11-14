Marie Antoinette pearl reaps record $36 million, with fees

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 file photo, the Queen Marie Antoinette Pearl and diamond pendant, from the 18th century, is displayed at Sotheby's, in New York. A large, drop-shaped natural pearl pendant sold for a hammer price of $32 million at an auction of jewelry that once belonged to French queen Marie Antoinette, which Sotheby’s is calling a record price for a pearl at auction. The “Queen Marie Antoinette's Pearl," a diamond-and-pearl pendant, was among the highlight offerings on the block at the Sotheby’s sale of jewelry from the Bourbon-Parma dynasty on Wednesday, Nov. 14. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file) (Richard Drew)