Man shot in the leg drives himself to Pinson City Hall for help

JEffERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -The Jefferson County sheriff’s department is investigating after man drove himself to Pinson City Hall and reported that he had been shot in the leg.
Just before 11:00 am Wednesday an adult male victim came into Pinson City Hall and reported that he had been shot once in the leg by an acquaintance at his home in the 3200 block of Sweeney Hollow Road.
The 40-year-old male victim told deputies that he had been in an argument with a man he knows at the home when the man pulled a gun and shot him. When the shooter left the scene, the victim drove to city hall.
The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for the injury.
