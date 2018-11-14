Police arrest Michael Avenatti on domestic violence allegation

(RNN) – Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing adult film star Stormy Daniels, has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of domestic violence.
The alleged incident happened Tuesday and Avenatti was arrested Wednesday.
Avenatti has risen to national fame by representing Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with President Donald Trump back in 2006.
He also represents Julie Swetnick, who’s accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct that allegedly occurred decades ago.
And he’s been mulling a 2020 presidential run.
The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted a confirmation Wednesday that Avenatti was arrested and booked on a felony domestic violence charge, writing: “This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more details as they become available.”
Avenatti’s bail is set at $50,000, according to the LAPD.
Avenatti released a statement late Wednesday, calling the allegations “completely bogus.”
“I wish to thank the hardworking men and women of the LAPD for their professionalism. They were only doing their jobs in light of the completely bogus allegations against me,” he said. “I have never been physically abusive in my life nor was I last night. Any accusations to the contrary are fabricated and meant to do harm to my reputation. I look forward to being fully exonerated.”
