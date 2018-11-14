Juul stops some e-cigarette sales

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The maker of the Juul Labs electronic cigarettes is temporarily stopping the distribution of certain flavors to retailers and will shutdown its social media accounts.
"Our intent was never to have youth use JUUL products. But intent is not enough, the numbers are what matter, and the numbers tell us underage use of e-cigarette products is a problem. We must solve it," the company's CEO said in a statement.
The flavored products will still be available online to people who verify their age through a third party system.
The tobacco flavored products will still be available in stores.
Juul says the other flavored brands will come back in the future but only to retailers who use a “new 21+ Restricted Distribution System.”
