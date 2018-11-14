Man shoots wife, kills himself

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic violence shooting that occurred Tuesday evening in northeast Jefferson County.
Deputies responded to a call about a woman shot around 10 p.m. in the 1800 block of Woodvine Lane.
Sheriff’s deputies say Darius L. McDaniel, 31, shot his wife and then shot and killed himself.
The woman went to the hospital with serious injuries. Her name is not being released.
The investigation is ongoing.
