'It felt like we were going to die’: Masked burglar wielding meat cleaver attacks man, wife in their home

LITTLESTOWN, PA (WPMT/CNN) - Police in Pennsylvania are looking for a man who used a meat cleaver and a pole to attack a couple in their home.
A woman was also seen on security video entering the house with the masked man.
A late-night game of cards with a friend turned into a terrifying game of survival.
Aric and Joey Maczis of Adams County, said the masked man and the woman walked into their home in the middle of the night.
“He asked for something and then when I (saw) he had the meat cleavers, I jumped up to defend my family. They started hitting me with the cleaver,” Aric Maczis said.
Disoriented from the blow to his head, Aric Maczis looked up and realized the attack wasn’t over.
“He threw the pipe at her and told her to kill my wife,” he said.
Aric Maczis said their friend ran upstairs to hide from the attackers while his wife ran out the front door screaming, hoping someone would hear her.
"I just immediately jumped over the table to run for help because I knew it felt like we were going to die. I didn't think my husband was gonna make it out," Joey Maczis said.
"As soon as I came out, I was already on the phone with 911. I’m like ‘you guys need get somebody here. There’s a lady outside screaming. She’s saying someone’s trying to kill her,’ " said Jonathan Duvall, a neighbor.
Meanwhile inside Aric Maczis said the intruders were destroying everything in sight.
"Busting TVs, he busted the fish tank, busted this curio cabinet," he said.
Surveillance video from across the street captured images of the pair taking off in a silver vehicle.
“I don’t know if they were trying to rob us. I’ve never seen these people before,” he said.
The couple said they won’t rest easy until two are caught.
"I don't want to sleep because I don't know who these people are. I'm worried about my family, myself. You know I'd like him to get caught and prosecuted," he said.
Police say they believe this was a targeted incident.
They say they are going over additional surveillance footage.
