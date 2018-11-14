HEARTWARMING VIDEO: Former Sgt. sings to homeless taking shelter during cold

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A sweet moment at one of the cold weather emergency shelters in Jackson was caught on camera Monday night.
A retired Jackson police sergeant sang a gospel song to the people taking shelter for the night out of the cold at the Stewpot Opportunity Center in Jackson.
The heartwarming moment was caught on camera. Christy Burnett, who runs the center, says that Retired Jackson Police Sgt. Montel D. Cleaver Sr. has worked at the shelter for over 20 years as a security guard. He retired as Sgt. from the Jackson Police Department in 2016.
Not only does Sgt. Montel D. Cleaver Sr. keep the residents and staff safe, but he goes above and beyond and helps out with serving food, checking people in, and any other jobs that need tended to.
Burnett says they strive to make the shelter feel like one big family and are happy to love on the guests who come stay with them.
Tuesday night was the first night the shelter opened this year due to the cold temperatures. Burnett says any night that temperatures drop below 35 degrees, the shelter opens it’s doors. 40 homeless people took shelter at the Stewpot Opportunity Center last night.
A restuarant in Fondren called Roosters provided a delicious hot meal for all of the visitors at the shelter last night.
The shelter will also be open Wednesday night as temperatures dip into the 20s.
If you want to volunteer to provide a meal on one of the cold nights, please contact the shelter at 601-353-2759.
