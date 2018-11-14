Heart Gallery Alabama: Jaovani

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Jaovani enjoys playing basketball and video games. His favorite subject in school is English.
Jaovani loves food and his favorite restaurant is KFC. Jaovani would do best in a family that loves and accepts him for who he is. Jaovani refers to himself as “different” from other children, but he accepts his differences as positives.
Jaovani has requested a two female parent family.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
