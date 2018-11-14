Graysville to take financial hit over loss of Lowe’s

GRAYSVILLE, AL (WBRC) - A major retail store is shutting down next month in Graysville and area leaders say it will be a major blow to the city’s tax revenue.
Jefferson County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens fears it could mean Graysville could lose over a half million dollars in revenue generated by the store.
The Lowe’s on Highway 78 has been around for years. But earlier this month, the company announced it was closing it down come February as the retail home goods store is undergoing a strategic reassessment.
Jefferson County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens represents Graysville. Stephens said the loss of over $500 to $600 thousand will be a major blow to city services.
“We are talking about several budget cuts to an already distressed city who has had a revenue problem moving forward. The county stands ready to help anyway we can,” Stephens said.
Stephens said he is prepared to go to Lowe’s corporate headquarters in Atlanta to try and convince the retail store not to close.
The Graysville city council is expected to address the store closing Thursday night at its normal council meeting.
