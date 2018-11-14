Getting your home ready for winter

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Freezing temperatures are expected across Alabama in the coming days, which means now is the time to make sure your home is winterized.
That includes making sure everything from pipes are insulated and faucets covered, to ensuring your doors and windows are completely sealed so that the cold air doesn’t get inside.
“Right now with the freezing temperatures those (pipes) will burst and you will have a lot of water coming into your home very quickly,” said Bryan Cornelius with The Home Depot. “Those could turn into thousands of dollars that you would have to come out of pocket for.”
