FIRST ALERT: Rain may end with brief mix of snow, sleet to the northwest

THE WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK: Sunshine will make a welcome return on Friday and this sunny weather will last through the weekend. Highs this weekend will rebound into the 60s, with lows at night in the chilly 30s. We will also have areas of frost to start each day. The ground should finally have some time to dry as we move into next week, with more dry weather expected for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This will be a great chance to do a little yard work and pick-up the leaves in preparations for breaking out the outdoor Christmas decorations. As far as travel conditions, there are no major storm systems in the forecast for next Tuesday and Wednesday. We will be tracking our next rainmaker that may arrive as early as Thanksgiving Day. J-P will have more specifics in our forecast beginning at 4 p.m. on WBRC. We will also post updates on our FREE WBRC First Alert Weather App.