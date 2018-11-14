FIRST ALERT: Increasing rain coverage this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -A storm system gets cranking to our west today and that will cause heavier rain to develop later this afternoon. Cold air will wrap around the system this evening and move in from the west. The back edge of the precipitation could briefly turn to sleet as it exits west Alabama this evening and central Alabama tonight. I don’t expect any road issues but don’t be shocked if you see a few ice pellets before the precipitation stops.