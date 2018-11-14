FIRST ALERT: Increasing rain coverage this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -A storm system gets cranking to our west today and that will cause heavier rain to develop later this afternoon. Cold air will wrap around the system this evening and move in from the west. The back edge of the precipitation could briefly turn to sleet as it exits west Alabama this evening and central Alabama tonight. I don’t expect any road issues but don’t be shocked if you see a few ice pellets before the precipitation stops.
FIRST ALERT for below freezing temperatures tonight into Thursday morning. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect from midnight until 10 a.m. Thursday for counties along and west of I-65 and so if you have any sensitive plants outside you better take them inside or cover them!
Thursday looks quite chilly and mainly cloudy. Temperatures will struggle to reach 40 degrees.
FIRST ALERT for below freezing temperatures area wide by Friday morning. Sunshine returns to end the week at the least and temperatures start moderating.
A temperature turn around happens though over the weekend and we will get to enjoy sunshine and highs in the lower 60s.
A weak system comes through on Monday and drops temperatures a bit by Tuesday. For now, we are keeping it dry through Thanksgiving but that could change. Data hints at a system around Thursday night into Friday that we will have to watch.
Rain coverage increases this afternoon,
