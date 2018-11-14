B’ham DoubleTree hosting job fair

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Birmingham DoubleTree will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday Nov. 14 and Thursday Nov. 15.
From the DoubleTree Hilton:
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Birmingham will host a hiring fair in the Montgomery meeting room on Wednesday, Nov. 14 and Thursday, Nov. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hotel is located at 808 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35205.
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Birmingham is completing a multimillion-dollar transformation project, which includes guest rooms, public spaces, lobby, restaurant and conference facilities. The property is transitioning from DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Birmingham to Hilton Birmingham at UAB. Coinciding with the renovation and transition, the hotel will fill 100 new full- and part-time positions. The positions included in the November hiring fair are:
* Servers
* Bartenders
* Host/ess
* Lounge Attendant
* Barista
* Housekeeping
* Houseperson
* PM Housekeeping
* Banquet Manager
* Chef
* Banquet Server
* Line Cook
* Busperson
* Food Runner
* Buffet Attendant
To expedite the hiring process, applicants will be asked to fill out a form online, which can be done in advance here or via kiosks at the hiring fair in the hotel meeting room.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.