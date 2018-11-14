AL EMA observes Winter Weather Preparedness Week

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It’s Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Alabama, a good reminder for us all to get ready now for when those brutally cold temperatures hit, or in the case of snow or ice. If you take steps now, it will make life a lot easier when we do get hit with winter weather.
The Alabama Emergency Management Agency named this week Winter Weather Preparedness Week to encourage us to do things around our home to prepare it for extreme cold and winter weather. To take precautions, look at protecting your pipes at home, be sure they are well insulated.
Also make sure you have a weather radio, batteries and firewood for warming your house if there is a loss of power.
Winter Weather Preparedness Week is also a good time to make a plan for your pets to make sure they stay warm and safe through the cold temperatures.
