Zinke '100 percent confident' he'll be cleared in probes

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2018 file photo, Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke arrives for an event with President Donald Trump on the opioid crisis in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Zinke says he’s “100 percent confident” no wrongdoing will be found in pending ethics investigations that have stirred speculation he could get ousted from Trump’s cabinet. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (Evan Vucci)