WWII Veteran’s dog tags found in France, returned to AL

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It was a very special Veterans Day surprise for one McCalla man.
George Cargile’s father’s dog tags from World War II were found in France and sent to Alabama.
George’s son was in contact with the man in France who found the tags. They were able to surprise George with the dog tags for Veterans Day.
The tags had been lost for decades, but now, they’re preserved in this box.
“It just really shocked me,” said George. “They had been trying for almost seven years to get it back to me.”
These dog tags belong to George Cargile’s father George “Stacy” Cargile.
He served in the army in World War II, stationed mainly in North Africa.
But his dog tags didn’t make it back home to Alabama with him.
But about a month ago, a man in France tracked down George’s son online to tell him he found his grandfather’s dog tag while hiking in northeastern France.
When they were able to confirm they were in fact George’s father’s tags, the man in France sent the tags along with a letter.
George’s son surprised him with this special box on his birthday Sunday, which is also Veteran’s Day.
“That man could’ve found this and thrown it aside, and never got it back to the family,” said George. “It means a lot to me to get it back.”
George said if his father was still alive to see these tags, he’d be very appreciative, and so is he.
“It’s just amazing that people would do that,” he said. "And it kind of lets you know that there are still really good people in the world that do things above and beyond what they have to. "
George said the man in France who found the dog tags asked us not to reveal his name.
George’s family sent a huge thank you to him, and to all the veterans for their service.
