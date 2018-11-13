US hardens border at Tijuana to prepare for migrant caravan

Central American migrants who are traveling as a caravan toward the U.S. border are reflected on the side of a large cargo truck as they leave Guadalajara, Mexico, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Migrants thought buses would be waiting for them to take them through hurricane-ravaged Nayarit to the neighboring state of Sinaloa, further north, but no buses showed up and few trucks passed to pick them up, leaving many to walk. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) (AP)